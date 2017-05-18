Born in Venice in 1615, Giovanni Antonio Rigatti lived and worked for most of his short life at the heart of the city’s religious and musical life. As a priest he served at St Mark’s Basilica and at the church of Santa Maria Formosa, and later, following an 18-month stint from 1635 to 1637 as maestro di cappella at Udine Cathedral, sang under Monteverdi in the St Mark’s choir.

In 1646 he was being described as maestro di cappella to the Patriarch of Venice. He also taught singing at the Conservatorio degli Incurabili, one of the Venetian charitable institutions catering for orphans and children of the poor, and famed for offering high-quality musical instruction to their inmates – one of Rigatti’s pupils was good enough to see a work published in one of his master’s collections.

Rigatti published 11 collections of works between 1634 and 1648, the year before his death. Nine of them are of church music, ranging from motets for solo voice and continuo to psalms, masses and motets for several voices and instruments, often adaptable for performance by small or large ensembles. His most striking collection is the Messa e salmi of 1640, dedicated to Emperor Ferdinand III, perhaps in the hope of gaining a position at the Viennese court.

The two remaining publications are of secular madrigals. Rigatti’s works make use of the range of expressive techniques employed by Italian composers of the early 17th century, from counterpoint to dramatic word-painting, and from expansive choral textures to intimate pieces lent coherence by such structural devices as instrumental refrains and ostinato basslines.

Although inevitably showing the influence of Monteverdi, Rigatti’s music has pleasing melodic qualities of its own, and can be touchingly emotional. Largely unfamiliar to modern audiences, he was recognised in his own time as one of Venice’s finest musicians, and today can be considered one of the more important figures in Italian church music of the 1630 and 1640s.

