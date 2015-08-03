Marsha Thornton
Marsha Thornton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45ae6408-39ab-4ff3-a295-02eeed0bdcb0
Marsha Thornton Biography (Wikipedia)
Marsha Thornton (born October 22, 1964 in Killen, Alabama) is a female country music singer. Between 1990 and 2003, she released three studio albums, with her first two released on MCA Records; she has also issued four singles on the Hot Country Songs charts. Her highest peaking single was "A Bottle of Wine and Patsy Cline", which reached No. 59 in 1990.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marsha Thornton Tracks
Sort by
A Bottle of Wine and Patsy Cline
Marsha Thornton
A Bottle of Wine and Patsy Cline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Climb The Walls
Marsha Thornton
Climb The Walls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Climb The Walls
Last played on
Marsha Thornton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist