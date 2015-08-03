Marsha Thornton (born October 22, 1964 in Killen, Alabama) is a female country music singer. Between 1990 and 2003, she released three studio albums, with her first two released on MCA Records; she has also issued four singles on the Hot Country Songs charts. Her highest peaking single was "A Bottle of Wine and Patsy Cline", which reached No. 59 in 1990.