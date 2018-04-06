Lothar OdiniusBorn 1966
Lothar Odinius
1966
Lothar Odinius Tracks
Requiem In D Minor, K 626
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Magnificat, Wq. 215 (Sicut erat in principio)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
2 German Sacred Songs, K.343
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Elias Op.70 - XII. Chorus 'Baal, erhore uns'
Felix Mendelssohn
Elias Op.70 - IV. Aria, 'So ihr mich von ganzem Herzen'
Felix Mendelssohn
Elias Op.70 - I. Chor 'Hilf, Herr!'
Felix Mendelssohn
Heilig, Wq 217
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Ensemble
Choir
Magnificat in D major Wq.215
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-20T22:53:53
Proms 2000: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
