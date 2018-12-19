Jinny
Jinny Biography
Jinny were an Italian 1990s band consisting of Alessandro Gilardi, Claudio Varola, Federico Di Bonaventura and Walter Cremonini and featured various singers including Sandy Chambers and Carryl Varley as a lip-synching model for the music videos.
