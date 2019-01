Jinny were an Italian 1990s band consisting of Alessandro Gilardi, Claudio Varola, Federico Di Bonaventura and Walter Cremonini and featured various singers including Sandy Chambers and Carryl Varley as a lip-synching model for the music videos.

