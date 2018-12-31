The Flying LizardsFormed 1976. Disbanded 1995
The Flying Lizards
1976
The Flying Lizards Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flying Lizards were an experimental English new wave band, formed in 1976. They are best known for their deliberately eccentric cover version of Barrett Strong's "Money" featuring Deborah Evans-Stickland on lead vocals, which reached the UK and US record charts in 1979. The group disbanded in 1984.
The Flying Lizards Tracks
Money
The Flying Lizards
Money
Money
Money
CID
Money
Money
Hands 2 Take
The Flying Lizards
Hands 2 Take
Hands 2 Take
Money (That's What I Want)
The Flying Lizards
Money (That's What I Want)
Money (That's What I Want)
Summertime Blues
The Flying Lizards
Summertime Blues
Summertime Blues
TV
The Flying Lizards
TV
TV
Money (Extended Mix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
CID
Money (Extended Mix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
