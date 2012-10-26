Raja KashifBorn 26 August 1978
Raja Kashif
1978-08-26
Raja Kashif Biography (Wikipedia)
Raja Kaasheff or Raja Kashif (born 26 August 1978) is a United Kingdom-based Asian singer/music director equally known in Pakistan and Urdu/Hindi-speaking diaspora around the world. He learned music under the guidance of music director Ravi and the Sham-Churasi, Gharana (meaning family). His films include Do Badan, Chaudhavin Ka Chand, Hamraaz, Gumrah, and Nikah.
Raja Kashif Tracks
Eid Ka Jashan
Last played on
