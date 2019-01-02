PocoFormed 1968
Poco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvjr.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/459ecf74-7f1f-434c-a304-73b78e9cdc97
Poco Biography (Wikipedia)
Poco is an American country rock band originally formed by Richie Furay, Jim Messina and Rusty Young. Formed following the demise of Buffalo Springfield in 1968, Poco was part of the first wave of the West Coast country rock genre. The title of their first album, Pickin' Up the Pieces, is a reference to the break-up of Buffalo Springfield.[citation needed] Throughout the years Poco has performed in various groupings, and is still active.
Poco Tracks
Rose Of Cimarron
Take Over (Remix) (feat. Harmonize)
Performer
Featured Artist
Heart Of The Night
Crazy Love
Indian Summer
And Settlin' Down
Railroad Days
Here We Go Again
Poco -- Rose Of Cimarron
Do You Feel It Too
Follow Your Dreams
