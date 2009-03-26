Black Box RevelationBelgian rock duo. Formed 2005
Black Box Revelation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45994334-1e7e-4fc2-a814-e069f28f59b3
Black Box Revelation Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Box Revelation (BBR, previously named The Black Box Revelation) is a Belgian garage rock band. It was formed in 2005 by vocalist and guitarist Jan Paternoster and drummer Dries Van Dijck. The band achieved great reviews with their debut "Set Your Head On Fire" and second album "Silver Threats". In 2011, the band released their third album "My Perception", including two hit singles 'Rattle My Heart' and 'My Perception'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Box Revelation Tracks
Sort by
Love, Love Is On My Mind
Black Box Revelation
Love, Love Is On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love, Love Is On My Mind
Last played on
Black Box Revelation Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist