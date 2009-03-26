Black Box Revelation (BBR, previously named The Black Box Revelation) is a Belgian garage rock band. It was formed in 2005 by vocalist and guitarist Jan Paternoster and drummer Dries Van Dijck. The band achieved great reviews with their debut "Set Your Head On Fire" and second album "Silver Threats". In 2011, the band released their third album "My Perception", including two hit singles 'Rattle My Heart' and 'My Perception'.