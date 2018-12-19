Leopold MozartBorn 14 November 1719. Died 28 May 1787
Leopold Mozart
Leopold Mozart Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Georg Leopold Mozart (November 14, 1719 – May 28, 1787) was a German composer, conductor, teacher, and violinist. Mozart is best known today as the father and teacher of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and for his violin textbook Versuch einer gründlichen Violinschule.
Leopold Mozart Performances & Interviews
Leopold Mozart Tracks
A musical sleigh ride
A musical sleigh ride
Symphony in C major "Toy": 1st movement; Allegro
Symphony in C major "Toy": 1st movement; Allegro
Litaniae Lauretanae in E flat
Litaniae Lauretanae in E flat
Cassation in G major (Toy Symphony) (3rd mvt)
Cassation in G major (Toy Symphony) (3rd mvt)
Toy Symphony in C major
Toy Symphony in C major
Sinfonia with Bagpipe and Hurdy Gurdy 'Peasant Wedding' (5th mvt)
Sinfonia with Bagpipe and Hurdy Gurdy 'Peasant Wedding' (5th mvt)
Cassation In G Major (Toy Symphony): 3rd mvt - Allegro
Cassation In G Major (Toy Symphony): 3rd mvt - Allegro
Sinfonia Pastorella (Alpenhorn concerto)
Sinfonia Pastorella (Alpenhorn concerto)
Concerto for two horns in E flat major
Concerto for two horns in E flat major
Sinfonia in G major (Eisen G8): I. Allegro
Sinfonia in G major (Eisen G8): I. Allegro
Sinfonia Pastorella
Sinfonia Pastorella
La Tartine de Beurre/Das Butterbrot
La Tartine de Beurre/Das Butterbrot
Concerto in E flat major for 2 horns and strings - i. Allegro
Concerto in E flat major for 2 horns and strings - i. Allegro
Symphony in D major
Symphony in D major
Allegro from Sinfonia in G major 'Sinfonia da caccia' for 4 horns & strings
Allegro from Sinfonia in G major 'Sinfonia da caccia' for 4 horns & strings
Cassation
Cassation
Concerto in E-flat Major for two horns and strings - Andante
Concerto in E-flat Major for two horns and strings - Andante
Symphony in C major "Toy", 1st movement; Allegro
Symphony in C major "Toy", 1st movement; Allegro
Allegro (1st Movt)
Allegro (1st Movt)
Toy Symphony; 3rd mvt, finale
Toy Symphony; 3rd mvt, finale
Toy Symphony in G K.63 - Allegro
Toy Symphony in G K.63 - Allegro
Divertimento In F Major, Musikalische Schlittenfahrt
Divertimento In F Major, Musikalische Schlittenfahrt
Concerto in G major for trombone and orchestra
Concerto in G major for trombone and orchestra
Serenade in D major for trumpet and trombone
Serenade in D major for trumpet and trombone
Trio Sonata in A major (feat. Christine Schornsheim & Sebastian Hess)
Trio Sonata in A major (feat. Christine Schornsheim & Sebastian Hess)
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Symphony in C major (Toy) (feat. Matthias Bamert)
Symphony in C major (Toy) (feat. Matthias Bamert)
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Serenade in D major for orchestra with trumpet & trombone soli (feat. RIAS Berlin Sinfonietta & Ernö Sebestyen)
Serenade in D major for orchestra with trumpet & trombone soli (feat. RIAS Berlin Sinfonietta & Ernö Sebestyen)
Concerto in D major K.107`1 for piano and orchestra [after J C Bach's keyboard (feat. English Chamber Orchestra & Murray Perahia)
Concerto in D major K.107`1 for piano and orchestra [after J C Bach's keyboard (feat. English Chamber Orchestra & Murray Perahia)
Symphony in G major
Symphony in G major
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Litaniae lauretanae de BVM in E flat s.4.7
Der Morgen und der Abend - 12 pieces for keyboard
Der Morgen und der Abend - 12 pieces for keyboard
Sonata in C major for keyboard
Sonata in C major for keyboard
Symphony in F major E.F3 (feat. Donald Armstrong)
Symphony in F major E.F3 (feat. Donald Armstrong)
Notebook for Nannerl (Minuet no. 5 and no. 11) (pre.1759) (feat. Cyprien Katsaris)
Notebook for Nannerl (Minuet no. 5 and no. 11) (pre.1759) (feat. Cyprien Katsaris)
Duet V & VI -16 Duos for 2 violins (feat. Gidon Kremer & Tatiana Grindenko)
Duet V & VI -16 Duos for 2 violins (feat. Gidon Kremer & Tatiana Grindenko)
Concerto in G major for flute and orchestra (feat. Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar, János Rolla & Claudi Arimany)
Concerto in G major for flute and orchestra (feat. Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar, János Rolla & Claudi Arimany)
