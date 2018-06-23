Tristram CaryBorn 14 May 1925. Died 24 April 2008
Tristram Cary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1925-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4597859b-f43d-4e82-97f2-0633fbee6b82
Tristram Cary Biography (Wikipedia)
Tristram Ogilvie Cary, OAM (14 May 1925 – 24 April 2008), was a pioneering English-Australian composer. He was also active as a teacher and music critic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tristram Cary Tracks
Sort by
Quatermass and the Pit(1967): Opening titles
Tristram Cary
Quatermass and the Pit(1967): Opening titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quatermass and the Pit(1967): Opening titles
Last played on
What's Inside A Dalek?
Tristram Cary
What's Inside A Dalek?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Inside A Dalek?
Last played on
The Daleks
Tristram Cary
The Daleks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Daleks
Last played on
EMC #1
Tristram Cary
EMC #1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
EMC #1
Last played on
Maelstrom
Tristram Cary
Maelstrom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maelstrom
Last played on
Quatermass and the Pit
Tristram Cary
Quatermass and the Pit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quatermass and the Pit
Orchestra
Last played on
The Ladykillers
Tristram Cary
The Ladykillers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gz06.jpglink
The Ladykillers
Last played on
QUATERMASS AND THE PIT (1967): Opening Credits
Tristram Cary
QUATERMASS AND THE PIT (1967): Opening Credits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
QUATERMASS AND THE PIT (1967): Opening Credits
Last played on
QUATERMASS AND THE PIT (1967): Power of the Horned Demon
Tristram Cary
QUATERMASS AND THE PIT (1967): Power of the Horned Demon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
QUATERMASS AND THE PIT (1967): Power of the Horned Demon
Orchestra
Last played on
Quatermass and the Pit (Prelude)
Tristram Cary
Quatermass and the Pit (Prelude)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quatermass and the Pit (Prelude)
Last played on
Quatermass and the pit
Tristram Cary
Quatermass and the pit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quatermass and the pit
Last played on
The Ladykillers (extract)
Tristram Cary
The Ladykillers (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ladykillers (extract)
Last played on
Main titles/ Mrs Wilberforce Meets the Professor
Tristram Cary
Main titles/ Mrs Wilberforce Meets the Professor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Main titles/ Mrs Wilberforce Meets the Professor
Last played on
Divertimento 05
Tristram Cary
Divertimento 05
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Divertimento 05
Last played on
Narcissus for One Flute and Two Tape Recorders
Tristram Cary
Narcissus for One Flute and Two Tape Recorders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shaped for Living (Mixed Track)
Tristram Cary
Shaped for Living (Mixed Track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music for Light (Red/White)
Tristram Cary
Music for Light (Red/White)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tristram Cary Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist