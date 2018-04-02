Umar Bin Hassan (born 1948) is an African-American poet associated with The Last Poets. He sold his younger sister's record player to purchase a bus ticket to New York City, where he joined the Last Poets. In the mid-1990s, he recorded a solo album titled Be-Bop or be Dead on Bill Laswell's Axiom Records through Island/PolyGram

In 1994, Bin Hassan appeared on the Red Hot Organization's compilation CD, Stolen Moments: Red Hot + Cool, appearing on a track titled "This is Madness" alongside Abiodun Oyewole and Pharoah Sanders. The album was named "Album of the Year" by Time magazine.

Bin Hassan appeared on the 2013 Dead Prez album, Information Age (Deluxe Edition).