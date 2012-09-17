Brewers Droop1970s English pub rock band
Brewers Droop Biography (Wikipedia)
Brewers Droop was a Southern English pub rock band of the early 1970s. Though they did not chart, they are notable as an early exponent of the pub rock style, as well as for their connections with Dire Straits, as both Mark Knopfler and Pick Withers played with the group for a few months in 1973.
Brewers Droop Tracks
Where Are You Tonight?
Brewers Droop
Where Are You Tonight?
Where Are You Tonight?
