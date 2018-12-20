Mychael DannaBorn 20 September 1958
Mychael Danna
Mychael Danna Biography (Wikipedia)
Mychael Danna (born September 20, 1958) is a Canadian film composer. He won both the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Original Score for Life of Pi. He has also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score) in his work on World Without End: Medieval Life and Death Part 1 and 2.
Mychael Danna Tracks
In The Season of Hope
Mychael Danna
In The Season of Hope
In The Season of Hope
THE BREADWINNER (2017): "The Land of the Noble"
Jeff Danna
THE BREADWINNER (2017): "The Land of the Noble"
THE BREADWINNER (2017): "The Land of the Noble"
Ride with the Devil (1999): The Ambush
Mychael Danna
Ride with the Devil (1999): The Ambush
Ride with the Devil (1999): The Ambush
Silens Nox
Mychael Danna
Silens Nox
Silens Nox
Life of Pi (2012) - Tsimtsum
Mychael Danna
Life of Pi (2012) - Tsimtsum
Life of Pi (2012) - Tsimtsum
Orchestra
Vanity Fair (1993) - Steyne the Pasha
Mychael Danna
Vanity Fair (1993) - Steyne the Pasha
Vanity Fair (1993) - Steyne the Pasha
Orchestra
Vanity Fair (1993) - Becky and Amelia Leave School
Mychael Danna
Vanity Fair (1993) - Becky and Amelia Leave School
Vanity Fair (1993) - Becky and Amelia Leave School
The Snow Walker (2003) - Snow Walker 20
Mychael Danna
The Snow Walker (2003) - Snow Walker 20
The Snow Walker (2003) - Snow Walker 20
Orchestra
Theme from Transcendence
Mychael Danna
Theme from Transcendence
Vanity Fair - She Walks In Beauty Like The Night
Mychael Danna
Vanity Fair - She Walks In Beauty Like The Night
Vanity Fair - She Walks In Beauty Like The Night
Orchestra
Baraat
Mychael Danna
Baraat
Baraat
Aaj mera jee kardaa (Today My Heart Desires)
Mychael Danna
Aaj mera jee kardaa (Today My Heart Desires)
Aaj mera jee kardaa (Today My Heart Desires)
Performer
BEING JULIA (2004): Curtain Up/The Real World
Mychael Danna
BEING JULIA (2004): Curtain Up/The Real World
BEING JULIA (2004): Curtain Up/The Real World
CAPOTE (2005): Epigraph
Mychael Danna
CAPOTE (2005): Epigraph
CAPOTE (2005): Epigraph
Orchestra
REGENERATION (1997): Dottyville
Mychael Danna
REGENERATION (1997): Dottyville
REGENERATION (1997): Dottyville
TRANSCENDENCE: Will and Evelyn
Mychael Danna
TRANSCENDENCE: Will and Evelyn
TRANSCENDENCE: Will and Evelyn
Capote : Epigraph
Mychael Danna
Capote : Epigraph
Capote : Epigraph
Skinny Vegetarian Boy
Mychael Danna
Skinny Vegetarian Boy
Skinny Vegetarian Boy
Beachum
Mychael Danna
Beachum
Beachum
First Push
Mychael Danna
First Push
First Push
How It Ends
Mychael Danna
How It Ends
How It Ends
I Haven't Decided Yet
Mychael Danna
I Haven't Decided Yet
I Haven't Decided Yet
I Haven't Decided Yet
Mychael Danna
I Haven't Decided Yet
I Haven't Decided Yet
