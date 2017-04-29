Ben Onono (sometime stylized as Ben OnOnO) is an Ivor Novello and Grammy nominated musician and songwriter. He is of mixed British and Nigerian heritage and was born in Cardiff and raised in West Africa until the age of 16.[clarification needed] He won a full scholarship to study at the Royal Academy of Music in London where he trained as a pianist. In 2002 co-wrote the Ivor Novello award nominated worldwide hit single "It Just Won't Do" , with Tim DeLuxe. His Top 5 hit song "Rainbow of Love" with Bob Sinclar was used in the 2011 Alfa Romeo advertising campaign[citation needed]. The track was the single for the Grammy nominated album Made In Jamaica with Sly and Robbie. Ben Onono was the featured vocalist and writer of Saffron Hill's 2003 "My Love is Always", as well as the character in its music video. The song charted Top 20 in the UK National Charts. His song "Fallen Hero" with NuFrequency remains the number 1 most charted song ever on the tastemaker website Resident Advisor. Onono has written material for David Guetta, Cicada, Bob Sinclar, Fatboy Slim, Rui Da Silva, Futureshock, Natalie Imbruglia among others .