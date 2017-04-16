Tom NewmanProducer, guitarist. Born 11 July 1943
Tom Newman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4591edc2-73a2-4361-950d-f8e219e63e16
Tom Newman Biography (Wikipedia)
Not to be confused with Thomas Newman.
Thomas Dennis "Tom" Newman (born 11 July 1943 in Perivale) is an English record producer and musician (rhythm guitar). In 1970 he began working with Richard Branson and helped to found The Manor Studio in Oxford for the nascent Virgin Records. There, he produced the recording of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Newman Tracks
Sort by
Dance Of Daoine Sidhe (Theene Shee)
Tom Newman
Dance Of Daoine Sidhe (Theene Shee)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alison Says
Tom Newman
Alison Says
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alison Says
Last played on
The Unseelie Court
Tom Newman
The Unseelie Court
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Unseelie Court
Last played on
Tom Newman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist