Thomas Dennis "Tom" Newman (born 11 July 1943 in Perivale) is an English record producer and musician (rhythm guitar). In 1970 he began working with Richard Branson and helped to found The Manor Studio in Oxford for the nascent Virgin Records. There, he produced the recording of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells.

