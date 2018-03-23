OG Ron C and The Chopstars
OG Ron C and The Chopstars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4590f449-3092-4930-825d-c1c642982231
Tracks
Sort by
Jethro (Chopnotslop Remix)
Thundercat
Jethro (Chopnotslop Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y0wmb.jpglink
Jethro (Chopnotslop Remix)
Last played on
Captain Stupido (Chopnotslop Remix)
Thundercat
Captain Stupido (Chopnotslop Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y0wmb.jpglink
Captain Stupido (Chopnotslop Remix)
Last played on
Back to artist