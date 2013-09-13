Big Pig were an Australian funk, rock and pop band that existed from 1985 to 1991. An early line-up was Sherine on lead vocals and percussion (ex-Editions, Bang); Tony Antoniades on vocals and harmonica; Neil Baker on drums; Nick Disbray on vocals and percussion; Tim Rosewarne on vocals and keyboards (ex-Bang); Adrian Scaglione on drums; and Oleh Witer on vocals and percussion (ex-Bang). They issued two albums, Bonk (March 1988) and You Lucky People (15 November 1990), on the White Records Label imprint of Mushroom Records.

Bonk reached No. 8 on the ARIA Albums Chart in June 1988 and No. 4 on the Kent Music Report. In New Zealand it peaked at No. 2. On the Kent Music Report they had three top 50 singles with "Hungry Town" (October 1986) which peaked at No. 18, "Breakaway" (February 1988) at No. 8, and "Big Hotel" (July) at No. 40. In New Zealand "Breakaway" was a number-one hit while "Hungry Town" and "Big Hotel" both reached the top 30. At the ARIA Music Awards of 1987 Big Pig were nominated for Best New Talent and Best Video for "Hungry Town" by Julie Stone Productions, and they won Best Cover Artist for their debut self-titled extended play (May 1986) by Witer.