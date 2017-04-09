Fiona TalkingtonRadio presenter on BBC Radio 3
Fiona Talkington
Fiona Talkington Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiona Talkington is a broadcaster, writer, presenter, and curator best known in the UK for her work on BBC Radio 3 where she has been a presenter since 1989.
She is best known today as a founding presenter (1999) of the Sony Gold Award-winning programme Late Junction, and is internationally recognized for her wide-ranging knowledge of music including classical, world, traditional, jazz, experimental, electronica and choral music.
Fiona Talkington Performances & Interviews
- Annette Peacock: Women are the embodiment of the creative processhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w4c1t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04w4c1t.jpg2017-03-07T13:08:00.000Z"My destiny is not to serve. I'm a woman, my destiny is to create."https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04w2s1f
Annette Peacock: Women are the embodiment of the creative process
- Heart of the North by Basil Kirchin - Late Junction teaserhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04scl03.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04scl03.jpg2017-02-09T13:11:00.000ZFiona Talkington plays Peter Cusack's Favourite Sounds of Hullhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04scl04
Heart of the North by Basil Kirchin - Late Junction teaser
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Choral Music for Palm Sunday
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ephhn3
St John’s Smith Square, London
2017-04-09T23:08:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0386wcq.jpg
9
Apr
2017
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Choral Music for Palm Sunday
St John’s Smith Square, London
Edge of Sound: Beyond Finlandia
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev48gw
Southbank Centre, London
2015-06-23T23:08:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02mrdv3.jpg
23
Jun
2015
Edge of Sound: Beyond Finlandia
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
Back to artist