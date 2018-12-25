Tex BenekeBorn 12 February 1914. Died 30 May 2000
Tex Beneke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-02-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45878222-97a1-414f-9a93-13ff8de5f83f
Tex Beneke Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Lee "Tex" Beneke (February 12, 1914 – May 30, 2000) was an American saxophonist, singer, and bandleader. His career is a history of associations with bandleader Glenn Miller and former musicians and singers who worked with Miller. His band is also associated with the careers of Eydie Gorme, Henry Mancini and Ronnie Deauville. Beneke also solos on the recording the Glenn Miller Orchestra made of their popular song "In The Mood" and sings on another popular Glenn Miller recording, "Chattanooga Choo Choo". Jazz critic Will Friedwald considers Beneke to be one of the major blues singers who sang with the big bands of the early 1940s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tex Beneke Tracks
Sort by
Jingle Bells (feat. Tex Beneke, Ernie Caceres & The Modernaires)
Glenn Miller And His Orchestra
Jingle Bells (feat. Tex Beneke, Ernie Caceres & The Modernaires)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jingle Bells (feat. Tex Beneke, Ernie Caceres & The Modernaires)
Performer
Last played on
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
Glenn Miller
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cbb34.jpglink
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
Last played on
Jukebox Saturday Night
Glenn Miller
Jukebox Saturday Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cbb34.jpglink
Jukebox Saturday Night
Last played on
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Chattanooga Choo Choo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cbbcw.jpglink
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Last played on
I've Got A Gal In Kalamazoo
Glenn Miller
I've Got A Gal In Kalamazoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cbb34.jpglink
I've Got A Gal In Kalamazoo
Last played on
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
Glenn Miller
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cbb34.jpglink
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
Last played on
On Wisconsin
Tex Beneke
On Wisconsin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Wisconsin
Last played on
Five Minutes More
Tex Beneke
Five Minutes More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Minutes More
Last played on
GIVE ME FIVE MINUTES MORE
Tex Beneke
GIVE ME FIVE MINUTES MORE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancer's Delight
Tex Beneke
Dancer's Delight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancer's Delight
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tex Beneke
Tex Beneke Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist