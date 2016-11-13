Corrina Repp is a vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and maker of quiet music based in Portland, Oregon. Her albums I Take On Your Days (2001) and It's Only the Future (2004) were released on Hush Records, while The Absent and the Distant (2006) and 'The Pattern of Electricity' (2015) were released on Mark Kozelek's personal label Caldo Verde. Her earliest albums, A Boat Called Hope (1998) and The Other Side Is Mud (1999), are now out of print.

Repp joined the band Viva Voce for their 2009 album, Rose City.

Repp was part of the now inactive quartet Tu Fawning from 2007 to 2012 . Repp has appeared in episodes of Portlandia.