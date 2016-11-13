Corrina Repp
Corrina Repp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4587007f-a08f-4bbb-9a4b-3dd18eaa81dd
Corrina Repp Biography (Wikipedia)
Corrina Repp is a vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and maker of quiet music based in Portland, Oregon. Her albums I Take On Your Days (2001) and It's Only the Future (2004) were released on Hush Records, while The Absent and the Distant (2006) and 'The Pattern of Electricity' (2015) were released on Mark Kozelek's personal label Caldo Verde. Her earliest albums, A Boat Called Hope (1998) and The Other Side Is Mud (1999), are now out of print.
Repp joined the band Viva Voce for their 2009 album, Rose City.
Repp was part of the now inactive quartet Tu Fawning from 2007 to 2012 . Repp has appeared in episodes of Portlandia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Corrina Repp Tracks
Sort by
Woods
Corrina Repp
Woods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woods
Last played on
Release Me
Corrina Repp
Release Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Release Me
Last played on
Corrina Repp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist