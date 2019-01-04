Shantanu Mukherjee (born 30 September 1972), known as Shaan, is an Indian playback singer active in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, Telugu and Kannada films and a television host. He hosted the shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Star Voice of India and STAR Voice of India 2. In Music Ka Maha Muqabla, his team, Shaan's Strikers, finished as the runners up to Shankar Mahadevan's team. He has also sung many Nepali and Pakistani songs.

He is considered as one of the most popular voices for romantic as well as melodious songs and is one of the most versatile singers. He has sung songs of different genres such as pop, sad songs, patriotic, jazz, ghazals, hip-hop, rock and many more. He has sung songs in Konkani, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, Nepali, English, Hindi, Oriya, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi and Assamese. He also started his career at a very young age of 17 years in the year 1989. He has been showered with titles such as "Golden Voice of India", "Voice of Paradise", "Magician of Melody", and "Voice of Youth". He appeared as a judge in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2014–2015 and The Voice India Kids 2016. In 2015 and 2016, Shaan was the winning coach in each of the first two seasons of The Voice. In 2016, in The Voice India Kids, he was the coach of the runner-up contestant.