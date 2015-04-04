Gabrielle Murphy
1997
Gabrielle Murphy Performances & Interviews
Gabrielle Murphy Tracks
Lock Down
Blue Christmas
Blue Christmas (Maida Vale Session)
Sweetest Taste
YOUR LOVE
Lockdown (Live)
LOCK DOWN
Past BBC Events
Horizons: The Great Escape
The Great Escape, Brighton
2018-05-17T22:52:08
17
May
2018
Horizons: The Great Escape
The Great Escape, Brighton
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Ty Siamas, Dolgellau
Redhouse, Merthyr Tydfil
Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff
Sound Control, Manchester
2015-03-21T22:52:08
21
Mar
2015
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Ty Siamas, Dolgellau
Horizons: The Festival Congress
The Festival Congress
2014-10-17T22:52:08
17
Oct
2014
Horizons: The Festival Congress
18:30
The Festival Congress
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
2014-10-17T22:52:08
17
Oct
2014
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
Horizons: Brecon Jazz
Brecon Jazz
2014-08-09T22:52:08
9
Aug
2014
Horizons: Brecon Jazz
Brecon Jazz
