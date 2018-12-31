The InternetSyd the Kid & Matt Martians. Formed 2011
The Internet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kyx8m.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45804465-4271-4e6a-b881-ce668ef09530
The Internet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Internet is an American band from Los Angeles, California. It currently consists of Syd, Matt Martians, Patrick Paige II, Christopher Smith, and Steve Lacy. They have released four studio albums and three extended plays since their formation in late 2011. The band's 2015 album Ego Death was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.
The Internet Tracks
Roll (Burbank Funk)
The Internet
Roll (Burbank Funk)
Roll (Burbank Funk)
Last played on
Come Over
The Internet
Come Over
Come Over
Last played on
Girl (feat. Kaytranada)
The Internet
Girl (feat. Kaytranada)
Girl (feat. Kaytranada)
Last played on
Special Affair
The Internet
Special Affair
Don't Cha
The Internet
Don't Cha
Don't Cha
Last played on
La Di Da
The Internet
La Di Da
La Di Da
Last played on
Stay The Night
The Internet
Stay The Night
Stay The Night
Last played on
Come Together
The Internet
Come Together
Come Together
Last played on
Look What U Started
The Internet
Look What U Started
Look What U Started
Last played on
Next Time / Humble Pie
The Internet
Next Time / Humble Pie
Next Time / Humble Pie
Last played on
It Gets Better (With Time)
The Internet
It Gets Better (With Time)
It Gets Better (With Time)
Last played on
Beat Goes On
The Internet
Beat Goes On
Beat Goes On
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
The Internet
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
23
Mar
2019
The Internet
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
25
Mar
2019
The Internet
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
27
Mar
2019
The Internet
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T22:42:51
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
