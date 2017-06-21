Peter Sheppard SkærvedBorn 1966
Peter Sheppard Skærved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/457d95e6-27f9-4ef7-b8c2-816854d0bdde
Peter Sheppard Skærved Biography (Wikipedia)
Violinist Peter Sheppard Skærved (born 1966) is the dedicatee of over 150 new works. He has collaborated with Nigel Clarke, David Matthews, Michael Finnissy, Hans Werner Henze, George Rochberg, William Bolcom, Dmitri Smirnov, Jörg Widmann and John Wall. He leads the Kreutzer Quartet, and has cultivated duo-partnerships with pianists including Aaron Shorr, Jan-Philip Schulze, Daniel-Ben Pienaar and David Owen Norris, and the fortepianist and harpsichordist Julian Perkins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Sheppard Skærved Tracks
Sort by
Aurora
Ole Bull
Aurora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aurora
Last played on
...Ballare Una Passacaglia Di Ombre...
Sadie Harrison & Peter Sheppard Skærved
...Ballare Una Passacaglia Di Ombre...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
...Ballare Una Passacaglia Di Ombre...
Composer
Last played on
Gallery for Solo Violin, Room 1: The Flight of Swallows
Sadie Harrison & Peter Sheppard Skærved
Gallery for Solo Violin, Room 1: The Flight of Swallows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gallery for Solo Violin, Room 1: The Flight of Swallows
Composer
Last played on
Sonata for Violin Solo: 2nd mvt - Fantasia
Gloria Coates
Sonata for Violin Solo: 2nd mvt - Fantasia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata for Violin Solo: 2nd mvt - Fantasia
Last played on
Song
Michael Alec Rose & Peter Sheppard Skærved
Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song
Composer
Last played on
Allegro from Violin Sonata K304 in E minor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Allegro from Violin Sonata K304 in E minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Allegro from Violin Sonata K304 in E minor
Last played on
Fantasie for violin in D major TWV 40:17 - mov. 1 and 2
Peter Sheppard Skærved
Fantasie for violin in D major TWV 40:17 - mov. 1 and 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Fantasie for violin in D major TWV 40:17 - mov. 1 and 2
Last played on
Symphony no. 3 in E flat major Op.55 (Eroica)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 3 in E flat major Op.55 (Eroica)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 3 in E flat major Op.55 (Eroica)
Last played on
Symphony no. 3 in E flat major Op.55 (Eroica): 3rd movement; Scherzo
Aaron Schorr, Dov Scheindlin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Peter Sheppard Skærved, Neil Heyde & Anonymous
Symphony no. 3 in E flat major Op.55 (Eroica): 3rd movement; Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 3 in E flat major Op.55 (Eroica): 3rd movement; Scherzo
Music Arranger
Last played on
Back to artist