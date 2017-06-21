Violinist Peter Sheppard Skærved (born 1966) is the dedicatee of over 150 new works. He has collaborated with Nigel Clarke, David Matthews, Michael Finnissy, Hans Werner Henze, George Rochberg, William Bolcom, Dmitri Smirnov, Jörg Widmann and John Wall. He leads the Kreutzer Quartet, and has cultivated duo-partnerships with pianists including Aaron Shorr, Jan-Philip Schulze, Daniel-Ben Pienaar and David Owen Norris, and the fortepianist and harpsichordist Julian Perkins.