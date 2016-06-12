George DalarasBorn 29 September 1949
George Dalaras
1949-09-29
George Dalaras Biography (Wikipedia)
Georgios "George" Dalaras (Greek: Γεώργιος (Γιώργος) Νταλάρας) (29 September 1949), is a Greek singer of international fame. He has been selected as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency. He was born in Nea Kokinia, Piraeus. His father was Loukas Daralas, a singer of rebetiko.
George Dalaras Tracks
Whatever I say I Can Never Forget You
George Dalaras
Whatever I say I Can Never Forget You
Journey to Cythera (feat. George Dalaras)
Eleni Karaindrou
Journey to Cythera (feat. George Dalaras)
Journey to Cythera (feat. George Dalaras)
