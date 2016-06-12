Georgios "George" Dalaras (Greek: Γεώργιος (Γιώργος) Νταλάρας) (29 September 1949), is a Greek singer of international fame. He has been selected as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency. He was born in Nea Kokinia, Piraeus. His father was Loukas Daralas, a singer of rebetiko.