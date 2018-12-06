Findlay NapierBorn November 1978
Findlay Napier
Findlay Napier Biography (Wikipedia)
Findlay Napier, (born November 1978 in Glasgow, Scotland) is a Scottish musician, guitarist and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Findlay Napier Performances & Interviews
- Findlay Napier - The Locarno, Sauchiehall Street, 1928https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m5p40.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m5p40.jpg2017-11-02T16:32:46.000ZFindlay Napier performs live for The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lvm4d
Findlay Napier - The Locarno, Sauchiehall Street, 1928
- Findlay Napier and Boo Hewerdine - Backseat Bingohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xfp8x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xfp8x.jpg2016-06-06T08:36:00.000ZBoo Hewerdine and Findlay Napier perform a song written in the duration of the showhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xfprh
Findlay Napier and Boo Hewerdine - Backseat Bingo
Findlay Napier Tracks
A Walk Across The Rooftops
Findlay Napier
A Walk Across The Rooftops
An t-eilean Alainn
Davy Cattanach
An t-eilean Alainn
There's More To Building Ships
Findlay Napier
There's More To Building Ships
Glasgow
Findlay Napier
Glasgow
Wire Burners
Findlay Napier
Wire Burners
The World Came In By Rail
Hamish Napier
The World Came In By Rail
After The Last Bell Rings
Findlay Napier
After The Last Bell Rings
Jocky The Mole
Hamish Napier
Jocky The Mole
Cod Liver Oil And The Orange Jucie (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Findlay Napier
Young Goths In The Necropolis (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Findlay Napier
Marchtown
Findlay Napier
Marchtown
What A Shame About George
Findlay Napier
What A Shame About George
Hedy Lamarr
Findlay Napier
Hedy Lamarr
The Man Who Sold New York
Findlay Napier
King Kong's Visit To Glasgow
Findlay Napier
King Kong's Visit To Glasgow
Glasgow (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Findlay Napier
The Locarno, Sauchihall Street 1928 (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Findlay Napier
Wire Burners (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Findlay Napier
Young Goths In The Necropolis
Findlay Napier
A Walk Across The Rooftops (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Findlay Napier
Eddie Banjo (The Quay Sessions, 2nd November 2017)
Findlay Napier
Glasgow
Findlay Napier
Glasgow
The Blue Lagoon
Findlay Napier
The Blue Lagoon
