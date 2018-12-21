A.S. Kang
A.S. Kang Biography (BBC)
Avtar Singh Kang, universally known as A.S. Kang and one of the founding members of the global Punjabi Folk and Bhangra uprising, steps back into the music arena after a hiatus of almost a decade with his brand new album titled “The Maestro”.
Kang is a world-renowned singer, an artist of the highest caliber with a fan following transcending the full circumference of the globe. He is the only Punjabi artist in history to have had hits in 5 consecutive decades.
Desi Boliyan
A.S. Kang
Desi Boliyan
Desi Boliyan
Aashiq Tera
A.S. Kang
Aashiq Tera
Aashiq Tera
Gidhian Di Rani
A.S. Kang
Gidhian Di Rani
Lut Ke Le Gayee
Bally Sagoo
Lut Ke Le Gayee
Lut Ke Le Gayee
Boliyan
A.S. Kang
Boliyan
Boliyan
Valeti Boliyan
A.S. Kang
Valeti Boliyan
Valeti Boliyan
Vohti
A.S. Kang
Vohti
Vohti
Aish Karo
A.S. Kang
Aish Karo
Aish Karo
The Folk King
Kuldeep Manak
The Folk King
The Folk King
Sara Tu Punjab
A.S. Kang
Sara Tu Punjab
Sara Tu Punjab
Hik Naal Laa Ke Rakhdi
A.S. Kang
Hik Naal Laa Ke Rakhdi
Hik Naal Laa Ke Rakhdi
Valeti Boliyan 2
A.S. Kang
Valeti Boliyan 2
Valeti Boliyan 2
