Yogi YorgessonBorn 21 October 1908. Died 20 May 1956
Yogi Yorgesson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45701727-25d9-4607-86f5-bf6083280bfd
Yogi Yorgesson Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Stewart (October 21, 1908 – May 20, 1956), born Harry Skarbo, was an entertainer, singer, comedian, and songwriter. He was best known for his portrayal of Yogi Yorgesson, a comically exaggerated Swedish American.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yogi Yorgesson Tracks
Sort by
I Yust Go Nuts At Christmas
Yogi Yorgesson
I Yust Go Nuts At Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yogi Yorgesson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist