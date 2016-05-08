Sebastian TempleBorn 1928. Died 1997
Sebastian Temple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/456f25cf-ffe6-4cba-a01f-31d6f84060b3
Sebastian Temple Tracks
Sort by
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Sebastian Temple
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Choir
Last played on
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Sebastian Temple
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Performer
Last played on
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Sebastian Temple
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Performer
Last played on
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Queen’s Lower School, Margaret Corlett, Betty Pulkingham, Pianist: Jo Riekert & Sebastian Temple
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Performer
Last played on
Sebastian Temple Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist