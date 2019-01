Herbert Arthur Wiglev Clamor Grönemeyer (born 12 April 1956) is a German musician and actor, popular in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He starred as war correspondent Lieutenant Werner in Wolfgang Petersen's movie Das Boot, but later focused on his musical career. His fifth album 4630 Bochum (1984) and his 11th album Mensch (Human) (2002) are the third and first best-selling records in Germany respectively, making him the most successful artist in Germany with combined album sales over 13 million.