Rebecca (レベッカ) are a Japanese rock band that had a great deal of success throughout the 1980s, fronted by singer Nokko. The band's 1985 album "Rebecca IV ~maybe tomorrow~" sold one million copies in the year, surpassing Yuming, the first truly commercially successful rock album in Japan. They won the Japan Gold Disc Award for Japanese artists in 1988.

