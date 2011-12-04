REBECCAJapanese rock band. Formed 1982
REBECCA
1982
REBECCA Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca (レベッカ) are a Japanese rock band that had a great deal of success throughout the 1980s, fronted by singer Nokko. The band's 1985 album "Rebecca IV ~maybe tomorrow~" sold one million copies in the year, surpassing Yuming, the first truly commercially successful rock album in Japan. They won the Japan Gold Disc Award for Japanese artists in 1988.
Ek Shagorer
REBECCA
Ek Shagorer
Ek Shagorer
