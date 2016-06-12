Black Randy & the Metrosquad
Black Randy & the Metrosquad
Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Randy and the Metrosquad was a punk rock and joke band from the late 1970s and early 1980s in the Los Angeles punk scene. They gained notoriety not only for their surreal and smutty sense of humour, but also for their amalgamation of proto-punk, 1970s porn, pop, and avant-garde music.
Tracks
Down At The Laundrymat
Black Randy & the Metrosquad
Down At The Laundrymat
Down At The Laundrymat
I slept in an arcade
Black Randy & the Metrosquad
I slept in an arcade
I slept in an arcade
Idi Amin
Black Randy & the Metrosquad
Idi Amin
Idi Amin
Sperm bank baby
Black Randy & the Metrosquad
Sperm bank baby
Sperm bank baby
