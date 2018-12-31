Wah!UK band. Formed 1979
Wah!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45689e5b-7696-4b73-aa88-6dd4e440c668
Wah! Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter James Wylie (born 22 March 1958) is an English singer/songwriter and guitarist, best known as the leader of the band variously known as Wah!, Wah! Heat, Shambeko! Say Wah!, JF Wah!, The Mighty Wah! and Wah! The Mongrel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wah! Tracks
Sort by
Come Back
Wah!
Come Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Back
Last played on
The Story Of The Blues
Wah!
The Story Of The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Story Of The Blues
Last played on
The Story Of The Blues (Part 1)
Wah!
The Story Of The Blues (Part 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Story Of The Blues (Part 1)
Last played on
The Story Of The Blues Part 1
Wah!
The Story Of The Blues Part 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Story Of The Blues Part 1
Last played on
Seven Minutes To Midnight
Wah!
Seven Minutes To Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart As Big As Liverpool
Wah!
Heart As Big As Liverpool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart As Big As Liverpool
Last played on
Everwanna
Wah!
Everwanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everwanna
Last played on
Wah! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist