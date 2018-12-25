Tanya TuckerBorn 10 October 1958
Tanya Tucker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0247msc.jpg
1958-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45677914-89de-4267-aeae-8c1661b2c859
Tanya Tucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanya Denise Tucker (born October 10, 1958) is an American country music artist who had her first hit, "Delta Dawn", in 1972 at the age of 13. Over the succeeding decades, Tucker became one of the few child performers to mature into adulthood without losing her audience, and during the course of her career, she notched a streak of top-10 and top-40 hits. She has had several successful albums, several Country Music Association award nominations, and hit songs such as 1973's "What's Your Mama's Name?" and "Blood Red and Goin' Down", 1975's "Lizzie and the Rainman", and 1988's "Strong Enough to Bend".
Tanya Tucker Tracks
Christmas To Christmas
Tanya Tucker
Christmas To Christmas
Christmas To Christmas
No Man's Land
Tanya Tucker
No Man's Land
No Man's Land
Already Gone
Tanya Tucker
Already Gone
Already Gone
Delta Dawn
Tanya Tucker
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
There's A Tennessee Woman
Tanya Tucker
There's A Tennessee Woman
After the Fire Is Gone
Tanya Tucker
After the Fire Is Gone
After the Fire Is Gone
I Believe The South Is Gonna Rise Again
Tanya Tucker
I Believe The South Is Gonna Rise Again
Strong Enough to Bend
Tanya Tucker
Strong Enough to Bend
Strong Enough to Bend
Texas (When I Die)
Tanya Tucker
Texas (When I Die)
Texas (When I Die)
The King of Country Music
Tanya Tucker
The King of Country Music
I Don't Believe That's How You Feel
Tanya Tucker
I Don't Believe That's How You Feel
I Don't Believe That's How You Feel
Between the Two of Them
Tanya Tucker
Between the Two of Them
Between the Two of Them
Dancing The Night Away
Tanya Tucker
Dancing The Night Away
Dancing The Night Away
If It Don't Come Easy
Tanya Tucker
If It Don't Come Easy
If It Don't Come Easy
It's A Little Too Late
Tanya Tucker
It's A Little Too Late
It's A Little Too Late
Walk Through This World With Me
Tanya Tucker
Walk Through This World With Me
Walk Through This World With Me
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love
Tanya Tucker
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love
(Without You) What Do I Do With Me
Tanya Tucker
(Without You) What Do I Do With Me
(Without You) What Do I Do With Me
Love Me Like You Used To
Tanya Tucker
Love Me Like You Used To
Love Me Like You Used To
What's Your Mama's Name
Tanya Tucker
What's Your Mama's Name
What's Your Mama's Name
Forever Losing You
Tanya Tucker
Forever Losing You
Forever Losing You
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love (feat. Paul Overstreet)
Tanya Tucker
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love (feat. Paul Overstreet)
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love (feat. Paul Overstreet)
Walking Shoes
Tanya Tucker
Walking Shoes
Walking Shoes
I'll Be Your Lady
Tanya Tucker
I'll Be Your Lady
I'll Be Your Lady
San Antonio Stroll
Tanya Tucker
San Antonio Stroll
San Antonio Stroll
