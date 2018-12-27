The FizzFormerly Bucks Fizz - 1981 Eurovision Winners. Formed 1981
The Fizz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06069ks.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4566f1cf-fa2c-4528-a6d2-dc2db3ca0844
The Fizz Performances & Interviews
The Fizz Tracks
Sort by
My Camera Never Lies
The Fizz
My Camera Never Lies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Camera Never Lies
Performer
Last played on
Don't Start Without Me
The Fizz
Don't Start Without Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069kt.jpglink
Don't Start Without Me
Last played on
Land of Make Believe
The Fizz
Land of Make Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069kt.jpglink
Land of Make Believe
Last played on
Home For My Heart
The Fizz
Home For My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069kt.jpglink
Home For My Heart
Last played on
Home For My Heart (festive mix)
The Fizz
Home For My Heart (festive mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069kt.jpglink
Home For My Heart (festive mix)
Last played on
Land of Make Believe 2017
The Fizz
Land of Make Believe 2017
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069kt.jpglink
Land of Make Believe 2017
Last played on
Mull of Kintyre
The Fizz
Mull of Kintyre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069kt.jpglink
Mull of Kintyre
Last played on
Dancing In The Rain
The Fizz
Dancing In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dq118.jpglink
Dancing In The Rain
Last played on
Amen
The Fizz
Amen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq3vc.jpglink
Amen
Last played on
Making Your Mind Up (Live from Ibiza)
The Fizz
Making Your Mind Up (Live from Ibiza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069kt.jpglink
Up For The Fight
The Fizz
Up For The Fight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069kt.jpglink
Up For The Fight
Last played on
Back to artist