Joshua HopkinsBaritone singer
Joshua Hopkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/456643a9-3907-45ae-abf5-a0422c373639
Joshua Hopkins Tracks
Sort by
Blue Mountain Ballads (Sugar in the cane)
Paul Bowles
Blue Mountain Ballads (Sugar in the cane)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Mountain Ballads (Sugar in the cane)
Performer
Last played on
The infinite shining heavens from Songs of Travel
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The infinite shining heavens from Songs of Travel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The infinite shining heavens from Songs of Travel
Performer
Last played on
Wilderness on Centre Island (South of North)
Srul Irving Glick
Wilderness on Centre Island (South of North)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wilderness on Centre Island (South of North)
Performer
Last played on
Let beauty awake (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Let beauty awake (Songs of Travel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Let beauty awake (Songs of Travel)
Performer
Last played on
Congregation at the Shoreline (South of North)
Srul Irving Glick
Congregation at the Shoreline (South of North)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Congregation at the Shoreline (South of North)
Performer
Last played on
The roadside fire (Songs of Travel)
Jerad Mosbey, Joshua Hopkins & Ralph Vaughan Williams
The roadside fire (Songs of Travel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The roadside fire (Songs of Travel)
Performer
Last played on
Bright is the ring of words (Songs of Travel)
Jerad Mosbey, Joshua Hopkins & Ralph Vaughan Williams
Bright is the ring of words (Songs of Travel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright is the ring of words (Songs of Travel)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist