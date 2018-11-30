Kaija SaariahoBorn 14 October 1952
Kaija Saariaho Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaija Anneli Saariaho (née Laakkonen, born 14 October 1952) is a Finnish composer based in Paris, France.
Saariaho studied composition in Helsinki, Freiburg, and Paris, where she has lived since 1982. Her research at the Institute for Research and Coordination Acoustic (IRCAM) marked a turning point in her music away from strict serialism towards spectralism. Her characteristically rich, polyphonic textures are often created by combining live music and electronics.
During the course of her career, Saariaho has received commissions from the Lincoln Center for the Kronos Quartet and from IRCAM for the Ensemble Intercontemporain, the BBC, the New York Philharmonic, the Salzburg Music Festival, the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, and the Finnish National Opera, among others.
- 21st Century Operahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01r0zz9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01r0zz9.jpg2017-12-08T13:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod finds opera to be alive and well in the 21st centuryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qglz9
21st Century Opera
- Modern Muses 15: Kaija Saariaho and Anu Komsihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r1k0n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r1k0n.jpg2016-04-14T16:26:00.000ZComposer Kaija Saariaho and soprano Anu Komsi explore their work togetherhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r1k1c
Modern Muses 15: Kaija Saariaho and Anu Komsi
- How to Listen to Saariahohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dn314.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dn314.jpg2016-01-05T15:23:00.000ZTom Service explores the music of Kaija Saariaho (b.1952).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dn697
How to Listen to Saariaho
