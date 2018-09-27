Crazy PFormerly Crazy Penis. Formed 1995
Crazy P
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/45644225-982e-4b76-a529-d8f9688e9a7d
Crazy P Biography (Wikipedia)
Crazy P (formerly known as Crazy Penis) are an electronic music group from the United Kingdom, formed around 1995 by Chris Todd and Jim Baron.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Crazy P Tracks
Sort by
Like A Fool
Crazy P
Like A Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Fool
Last played on
The Come On
Crazy P
The Come On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Come On
Last played on
One True Light
Crazy P
One True Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One True Light
Last played on
Heartbreaker
Crazy P
Heartbreaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbreaker
Last played on
Clouds
Crazy P
Clouds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clouds
Last played on
Lie Lost (Maurice Fulton Remix)
Crazy P
Lie Lost (Maurice Fulton Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lie Lost (Maurice Fulton Remix)
Last played on
There's A Better Place
Crazy P
There's A Better Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Better Place
Last played on
Cruel Mistress
Crazy P
Cruel Mistress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lkfj5.jpglink
Cruel Mistress
Last played on
Open For Service
Crazy P
Open For Service
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Can Only Be Who We Are - MCR With Love
Crazy P
We Can Only Be Who We Are - MCR With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Can Only Be Who We Are - MCR With Love
Last played on
In My Hands
Crazy P
In My Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My Hands
Last played on
Cruel Mistress (Ron Basejam Remix)
Crazy P
Cruel Mistress (Ron Basejam Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cruel Mistress (Ron Basejam Remix)
Last played on
Scrap The Book
Crazy P
Scrap The Book
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scrap The Book
Last played on
Witch Doctor
Crazy P
Witch Doctor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Witch Doctor
Last played on
Stop Space Return (Unabombers Vox Mix)
Crazy P
Stop Space Return (Unabombers Vox Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop Space Return (Unabombers Vox Mix)
Last played on
Scrap The Book (Radio Edit)
Crazy P
Scrap The Book (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scrap The Book (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Clouds (Outboxx Remix)
Crazy P
Clouds (Outboxx Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clouds (Outboxx Remix)
Last played on
Virtuality
Crazy P
Virtuality
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Virtuality
Last played on
Heartbreaker (Huxley Remix)
Crazy P
Heartbreaker (Huxley Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbreaker (Huxley Remix)
Last played on
Changes (Appleblims Deep Under Dub)
Crazy P
Changes (Appleblims Deep Under Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Changes (Appleblims Deep Under Dub)
Last played on
Beatbox (Breach Remix)
Crazy P
Beatbox (Breach Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beatbox (Breach Remix)
Last played on
Charges (Lukas Remix)
Crazy P
Charges (Lukas Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charges (Lukas Remix)
Last played on
Beatbox
Crazy P
Beatbox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beatbox
Last played on
Never Gonna Reach Me (Hot Toddy Remix)
Crazy P
Never Gonna Reach Me (Hot Toddy Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Gonna Reach Me (Hot Toddy Remix)
Last played on
Crazy P Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist