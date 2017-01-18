Steve Lehman (born 1978, New York City) is a composer and saxophonist in the genres of jazz and experimental music. His compositions have been performed by a number of international performers and orchestras. As a performer, Lehman leads a number of his own ensembles and performs frequently as a sideman with artists like Anthony Braxton, Vijay Iyer, and Jason Moran. His recording Travail, Transformation & Flow (Pi Recordings 2009) was chosen as the #1 Jazz Album of the year by The New York Times. Lehman’s work has been reviewed in Artforum, Down Beat magazine, The New York Times, Newsweek, and The Wire, National Public Radio, and the BBC. Lehman was a Fulbright scholar from 2002-2003. He holds a B.A.(2000) and M.A.(2002) in Composition from Wesleyan University and received his D.M.A. (2012) with distinction in Music Composition from Columbia University (under the direction of Tristan Murail, George Lewis, Fabien Lévy and Fred Lerdahl).