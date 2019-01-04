Julia Shammas Holter (born December 18, 1984) is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, composer and artist, based in Los Angeles. A CalArts graduate, Holter released her first studio album, Tragedy, in 2011. Her second studio album, Ekstasis, followed in 2012. After signing with Domino Records in 2013, she released her third studio album, Loud City Song. Her fourth studio album, Have You in My Wilderness, was released in 2015, after which she released a live-in-the-studio album, In the Same Room, in 2017. Her fifth studio album, Aviary, was released in 2018.

Holter has also collaborated with other musicians, including Nite Jewel, Laurel Halo, Ducktails, Linda Perhacs, Michael Pisaro and Jean-Michel Jarre.