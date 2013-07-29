Mark HummelBorn 15 December 1955
Mark Hummel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/455d1e4e-8027-4093-9257-3ace95db1c57
Mark Hummel Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Hummel (born December 15, 1955, New Haven, Connecticut) is a Grammy nominated Blues Music Award winning American blues harmonica player, vocalist, songwriter, and long-time bandleader of The Blues Survivors. Since 1991, Hummel has produced the Blues Harmonica Blowout tour, of which he is also a featured performer. The shows have featured blues harmonica players such as James Cotton, Carey Bell, and Charlie Musselwhite. Although he is typically identified as performing West Coast blues, Hummel is also proficient in Delta blues, Chicago blues, swing and jazz styles.
