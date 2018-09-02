Blue Foundation is a Danish band. Their cinematic dream pop, shoegaze and electronics inspired compositions are known for being featured in films like Twilight, Miami Vice and on TV shows like CSI: Miami and The Vampire Diaries.

Danish Tobias Wilner founded the group in 2000 recruiting a rotating cast of traditional musicians throughout the band's history to inspire creativity. Since 2003 the core of the band has been Tobias Wilner and Bo Rande, based in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Blue Foundation released their fifth album "Blood Moon" worldwide September 2, 2016. The album features appearances from Mark Kozelek (Sun Kill Moon/ Red House Painters), Erika Spring (Au Revoir Simone/ Nice As Fuck), Jonas Bjerre (Mew), Sonya Kitchell, Sara Savery (aka Drop the Gun) and Findlay Brown.