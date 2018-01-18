Bad NewsSpoof Heavy Metal band. Formed 1983
Bad News
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jfz4l.jpg
1983
Bad News Biography (Wikipedia)
Bad News were an English spoof heavy metal band, created for the Channel 4 television series The Comic Strip Presents.... Its members were Vim Fuego (aka Alan Metcalfe), vocals and lead guitar (played by Ade Edmondson); Den Dennis, rhythm guitar (Nigel Planer); Colin Grigson, bass (Rik Mayall); and Spider "Eight-Legs" Webb, drums (Peter Richardson).
Bad News Tracks
Bad News
Bad News
Bad News
Bad News
Real Bad News
Bad News
Real Bad News
Real Bad News
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bad News
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cashing In On Christmas
Bad News
Cashing In On Christmas
Cashing In On Christmas
Warriors of Genghis Khan
Bad News
Warriors of Genghis Khan
Warriors of Genghis Khan
