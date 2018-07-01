Fally Ipupa N'simba (born December 14, 1977), known by his stage name Fally Ipupa, is a Congolese singer-songwriter, dancer, philanthropist, guitarist and producer. From 1999 until 2006, he was a member of Quartier Latin International, the music band formed in 1986 by Koffi Olomidé.

His first solo album was Droit Chemin released in 2006, which went on to sell over 100,000 units,[citation needed] and his second album Arsenal de Belles Melodies (A2BM) was released in 2009. In 2007, Ipupa won the Kora Awards for Best Artist or Group from Central Africa.

In 2010, Fally Ipupa won the MTV Africa Music Awards 2010 for Best Video (for Sexy Dance) and Best Francophone Artist. He won the urban awards for best African artist.

Ipupa was nominated in the Best Live Act category at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2014. He released an album named Power "Kosa Leka" in 2013. Ipupa, who is also a noted guitar player, connected with audiences stateside with "Chaise Electrique", a bilingual love song featuring former G-Unit singer Olivia.