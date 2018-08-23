Don ByasBorn 21 October 1912. Died 24 August 1972
Don Byas
1912-10-21
Don Byas Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Wesley "Don" Byas (October 21, 1912 – August 24, 1972) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist, most associated with bebop. He played with Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Art Blakey, and Dizzy Gillespie, among others, and also led his own band. He lived in Europe for the last 26 years of his life.
Don Byas Tracks
Old Man River
Old Man River
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody
London Donnie (Londonderry Air/Danny Boy)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Mary's Waltz
Mary's Waltz
Billie's Bounce
Billie's Bounce
(Back Home Again in) Indiana
(Back Home Again in) Indiana
They Say It's Wonderful
They Say It's Wonderful
Indiana
Indiana
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
