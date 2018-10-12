Faze-O
Faze-O Biography (Wikipedia)
Faze-O was a late 1970s funk group based in Dayton, Ohio and produced by Clarence Satchell of the Ohio Players, for whom it was the front band during many live performances. Their 1977 song, "Riding High", has been sampled by Hip Hop artists.
Faze-O Tracks
Riding High
Riding High
Riding High
Riding High (Original Full Album Version)
Riding High (Original Full Album Version)
Riding High (Original Full Album Version)
Breakin' the Funk
Breakin' the Funk
Breakin' the Funk
Riding High (Album Version)
Riding High (Album Version)
Riding High (Album Version)
Riding High (J Boogie Edit)
Riding High (J Boogie Edit)
Riding High (J Boogie Edit)
