Solima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/454e4517-3bc6-442f-832e-53df2822b659
Solima Tracks
Sort by
Breathe (feat. Hoodboi)
Solima
Breathe (feat. Hoodboi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0r1m.jpglink
Breathe (feat. Hoodboi)
Last played on
Three Traditional Armenian Songs
Vardapet Komitas, Giovanni Sollima, Gabriele Bellu, Matteo Amadasi, Andrea Waccher, Marco Amico, Solima & Solima
Three Traditional Armenian Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg4h.jpglink
Three Traditional Armenian Songs
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist