Pollyn is an electronic music group from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1998. The band consists of Adam Weissman (production, samples, percussion, synth), Genevieve Artadi (lead vocals, bass, keyboard), and Anthony Cava (guitar).

Pollyn's debut EP Songs for Sale was released in 2003. Their first full-length album This Little Night was self-released in 2009. This Little Night produced subsequent remix records that included French dubstep producer Débruit, local Low End Theorist Nosaj Thing, grimy hip-hop producer Sid Roams, and Stones Throw-signed funkster James Pants. Pollyn's sophomore album Living in Patterns was released in 2011. The album garnered attention from local radio and news outlets such as KCRW and the Los Angeles Times for its strong afro-beat influences as well as drawing comparisons to groups such as Portishead, Blonde Redhead, and Gorillaz. The group has cited Talking Heads as a major influence.