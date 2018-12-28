Tommy TuckerBlues. Born 5 March 1933. Died 22 January 1982
Tommy Tucker
1933-03-05
Tommy Tucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Tucker (born Robert Higginbotham; March 5, 1933 – January 22, 1982) was an American blues singer-songwriter and pianist. He is best known for the 1964 hit song, "Hi-Heel Sneakers", that went to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and peaked at No. 23 in the UK Singles Chart.
