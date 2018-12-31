Jeannie RobertsonFolk singer. Born 1908. Died 13 March 1975
Jeannie Robertson
1908
Jeannie Robertson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeannie Robertson (1908 – 13 March 1975) was a Scottish folk singer.
Jeannie Robertson Tracks
Wi My Rovin Eye
Go Away From My Window
Ale House (with The Bonnie Wee Lassie Who Never Says No)
The Queen Among the Heather
Son David
Bonnie Annie and Andrew Lammie
